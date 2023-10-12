All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2023, at 11:40 PM, deputies of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department were called to a shooting at the Circle K convenience store in Jonesboro, La. Authorities arrived at the scene and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Authorities later confirmed that an arrest warrant was obtained for Terrion S. Atkins, Jr. for Second-Degree Murder.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, authorities confirmed that Atkins was arrested in Lincoln Parish for his alleged involvement in the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

