Suspect accused of stealing from donation box inside church

Donation box was located inside candle room

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone entered a church in the early morning hours of February 2 and took money from a donation box.

The church where this burglary allegedly occurred is St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “deputies learned an unknown male subject had entered the candle room at around 2:30 a.m. and stole cash from the donation box inside the room.”

The images below show the vehicle and suspect:



Images courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office provided a description of both:

Person appears to be a white male

Dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt

Faded blue jeans

Light-colored shoes

Vehicle looks to be a light-colored minivan

If you have any information about who this person is or the crime itself, please call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

You can also reach out to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.