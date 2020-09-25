Suspect accused of being involved in deadly fight at Texas strip club arrested in Chicago

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect accused of taking part in assaulting two men at a Travis County strip club earlier this month was arrested in Illinois this week. The fight resulted in one man’s death.

A release from U.S. Marshals said the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 33-year-old Nicholas Galvan Wednesday morning in Chicago. He was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Travis County.

The release said the assault happened on Sept. 3 at the Bare Cabaret strip club on Reservoir Court near Highway 290.

An arrest warrant said on Sept. 4, Travis County 911 got a call from a father who said his son, 24-year-old Lawrence Jones and another, 25-year-old man were assaulted at a strip club the day before. The father said Jones was in critical condition at a hospital in Cypress, Texas, according to the warrant.

The warrant said the 25-year-old man who was reportedly assaulted was interviewed by Travis County deputies. He told deputies another group of men at the club told them to leave. That’s when the group started hitting them, he said.

The 25-year-old reported they were able to leave after security arrived.

The warrant said video surveillance from the business showed the two victims talking with a group of nine men before the nine men started beating them up, including punching them in the face, stomping on their heads, kicking them and hitting one of them on the head with a liquor bottle.

According to the warrant, Jones also fell backward down three steps. Video showed security removing the victims (Jones was unconscious) to the parking lot.

Using photos from the surveillance footage, U.S. Marshals were able to identify Galvan as one of the nine men. Social media was also used to link him to other suspects, according to the warrant.

Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:25 p.m. on Sept. 4, the warrant said. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death as a homicide, and autopsy results showed he died as a result of the injuries he got in the assault.

The warrant claims Galvan was involved in assaulting the 25-year-old by stomping on his head and hitting him with the liquor bottle.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find Galvan, the release said. Federal authorities were familiar with him because of a recent violation of federal probation after his release from a 10-year prison sentence in 2018.

Task force members found that he went back to Illinois, where he was initially sentenced. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Illinois found Galvan and arrested him without incident, the release said.

He will be initialed before a magistrate judge in Chicago and await extradition to Austin, the release said.