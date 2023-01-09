NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man in the case of Gert Town business burglary, back in December.

According to the NOPD, at about 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 27), a subject went to a business in the 3000 block of South Carrollton Avenue and forced his way inside. The man identified as 66-year-old Eugene King reportedly took umbrellas and a step ladder.

Officers say at the time of the crime, King was seen riding a red bicycle with a white-walled rear tire. Two days later (Dec.29), King was arrested after a patrol unit saw him riding the same bike near the corner of Earhart Boulevard and Joliet Street, wearing the same clothes.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

