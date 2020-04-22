Surviving Covid-19: “Don’t give up. Don’t stop fighting.”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- In these trying times, we need a little help and hope. So, one New Orleans resident is sharing how she survived Covid-19, after nearly dying from the infectious virus.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” said Vickie Sewell, survivor.

Vickie Sewell is a wife, a mother of two with several grandchildren and now, she is a coronavirus survivor.

“Don’t give up don’t stop fighting,” is Sewell’s advice for others battle the virus.

She spent 30 days in ICU, 11 days in rehab and finally she’s heading home.

“I mean it’s nothing more than a miracle that I’m here sitting with you and able to talk to you. It’s noting more than a miracle,” said Sewell.

When Sewell arrived at Tulane Lakeside, the outcome was looking grim. She had collapsed and her husband rushed her to the ER.

“They took me in they told me it was going to be alright and I didn’t believe them at first because I was scare,” she explained. “I didn’t know. I didn’t ever experience anything like this.”

With the strict no visit policy, Lewis was alone but, the nurses and doctors quickly became her frontline family.

“Everything that I experienced from the situation, the only think I know is what they told me. And when I say they, I mean the doctors and nurses because I have no knowledge of what I went through.”

“She didn’t know what was going on and didn’t know what she was dealing with.l but, being able to educate her. Ease her mind, relieve her anxiety, it made a big different for her. And now that she knew there was hope in the fact that she is going to get better, that opened up the door for her to improve.”

Unsure of her fate, she kept praying.

“It was very scary. It was scary but I had to hold onto something,” Sewell described. “So, I chose to hold onto God. I think even at one time, I even thought about giving up. Now, I say a true Christian don’t ever give up.”

When Sewell came off the ventilator, it was off to the rehab center and then back home with her family.

“It was nothing but, God and prayers that got me here today. When I got to the rehab, the Lord put the right people in my path because they expected me to be there for 30 days or more to get better but, I was there 11 days.”

“The great news here is that the patients are getting better and are rehabbing and she is one of them,” said Dr. Jacques Courseault, one of Sewell’s doctors. “She came in really reconditioned. Struggling to get dressed. Struggling to do things she needed to do to take care of herself but, after about two weeks she worked hard, three hours a day of therapy and walked out of the unit.”

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself to see if it’s really real,” Sewell said with tears in her eyes.