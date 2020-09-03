Surveillance video released after Chicago restaurant shooting in front of 3-week-old baby

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Police have released photos of the five suspects wanted in a deadly shooting at a Chicago restaurant over the weekend.

Surveillance video at a gas station captured two of the men police are looking for. The others appear to get out of a white SUV at a parking lot. Two of which look as if they have guns drawn.

Police also released an image of a vehicle they are looking for.

A 31-year-old man was dining under a tent outside the Lumes Pancake House near 116th Street and Western Avenue on Sunday when police say a white SUV pulled up and “multiple offenders” exited before firing shots, killing him and wounding four other diners.

A family member later identified the man to News Nation affiliate WGN-TV as Devon Welsh of South Shore. They said he was eating with his girlfriend and three-week-old baby at the time. Police said they believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

Two women and a man were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and the man has since been updated to stable. Another woman was also taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is expected to recover.

No motive has been released. No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday evening.