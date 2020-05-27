Surprise! $100 Winn Dixie gift cards for Shipt delivery driver & a local artist

NEW ORLEANS– WGNO’s Kenny Lopez teamed up with Winn Dixie to giveaway two more $100 gift cards to Winn Dixie. Today, a Shipt Shopper delivery driver and a local artist are the two folks being surprised with these gift cards.

One of local artist Gregg Mitchell’s last projects was at the new bar & restaurant “The Mill NOLA” in the Warehouse District before Covid-19 hit.

“The funds from art work have been quite slim since the year started,” Mitchell said.

Gregg normally would be selling his art at festivals.

“So I’ve missed out on a lot of shows in Old Gretna and French Quarter Fest. I think me and other local artists are just trying to do the best we can by sharing our art on social media and trying to get local exposure,” Mitchell said.

To help Mitchell out and to show our support for local artists, Gregg was given $100 for groceries at Winn Dixie.

“That’s pretty amazing. That’ll help out tremendously,” he said. For more information on his art, click HERE. or check out his Instagram page 3gartist.

Next, let’s go to go help a grocery delivery driver get groceries of her own with a Winn Dixie gift card.

Shipt shopper Ashley Hollier has been battling the stores to help others.

“The people I deliver to are so grateful. To them this is like a life-saving service. I never expected to be an essential front line worker, just for delivering groceries,” she said.

She went on to say, ‘Thanks so much Winn Dixie. This is so kind.”