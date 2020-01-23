Super debut: Zion scores 22 points in 18 minutes in loss to Spurs

News
Posted: / Updated:

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson gave New Orleans basketball fans a night to remember, in a loss.

Williamson, making his NBA debut, scored 17 points in a three minute stretch of the fourth quarter, including making all four three point attempts in a 121-117 loss Wednesday night to the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson scored 22 points in just over 18 minutes. He exited the game with 5:23 to play. He wanted to stay, in.

Data pix.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said the Pelicans medical staff told him to pull Zion from the game in the fourth quarter.

Data pix.

Williamson also had 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. He was 8 for 11 in field goal attempts.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News