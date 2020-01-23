Super debut: Zion scores 22 points in 18 minutes in loss to Spurs

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson gave New Orleans basketball fans a night to remember, in a loss.
Williamson, making his NBA debut, scored 17 points in a three minute stretch of the fourth quarter, including making all four three point attempts in a 121-117 loss Wednesday night to the San Antonio Spurs.
Williamson scored 22 points in just over 18 minutes. He exited the game with 5:23 to play. He wanted to stay, in.
Head coach Alvin Gentry said the Pelicans medical staff told him to pull Zion from the game in the fourth quarter.
Williamson also had 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. He was 8 for 11 in field goal attempts.