NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man shot is hospitalized after a shooting in the French Quarter early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers say just after 7:20 they responded to an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 100 block of Bourbon Street where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body.

The man was taken to the hospital by a private car but his condition has not been updated as of now. No further details are available at this time and officers are in the process of collecting evidence to find a suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.