Sun Belt title game attendance record broken as Cajuns win championship

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajuns earned the program’s first-ever outright Sun Belt title on Saturday.

The conference crown was secured in front of a Sun Belt record 31,014 fans at Cajun Field.

“It means the world to us coming back, all the super seniors, all the guys that came back,” senior quarterback Levi Lewis says. “It was really for the guys that left feeling short. We did it for Cajun Nation and all the guys that left and didn’t get to finish the job. It’s a great feeling when you can accomplish this big of an accomplishment.”

“Cajun Nation in and out every Saturday made it an atmosphere that you would want to be in,” junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill says. “It’s kind of something you dream of as a kid. I’m right there from down the road. I came to a few games and it was never looking this way. It’s something that you build over the years. Like Levi said, it’s something that in the past years we’d build. And people put their trust into us. It showed. It showed tonight. The atmosphere was crazy.”