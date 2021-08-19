Summer drinks to beat the heat

Hank Allen sat down with Fabio Raffaelli of Martini and Rossi recently to talk about some summer cocktails that are easy to make but taste great. With temperatures so hot over the next few days these will be the perfect thing to cool off.

Raffaelli knows his stuff, In 2015 he was pointed out on the top 10 of New York Best Bartenders by Time Out New York and among the most influential bartenders in the country by The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Use these recipes by the pool or for your next summer party! As always, please drink responsibly and remember to stay well hydrated during this summer heat.