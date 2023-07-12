MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Several major changes were made at the special council meeting on Wednesday, with major focus on the future of the marina.

During this discussion, the council unanimously approved an amendment to combine the marina and the rest of the development into one project instead of treating them as separate issues.

Due to this decision… The planned marina will now require a conditional-use permit to operate…

These conditions include no boat storage or trailer storage on land, sunken vessels should be removed in 10 days or 90 days post storm, no “live-aboards”, and 24/7 bathroom access

Another proposal that was approved 3 to 2, reducing the number of apartments from 180 to 90.

However, some neighbors said it wasn’t enough to satisfy their concerns.

“I wanna see economic development in the city of Mandeville as much as anybody else. It just needs to be compatible, and it needs to be to be something that is good for the city,” Mandeville resident Kevin Vogeltanz said.

A motion to relocate the planned event center in the development will be discussed further at a later date.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: