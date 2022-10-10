GRETNA, La. (WGNO) – In Jefferson Parish, festival organizers are catching their breath and heading to the bank after a successful weekend.

Two festivals drew a big crowd: the Que Pasa Festival in Metairie and the Gretna Heritage Festival.

“We’re thrilled to have our festivals come out and have the community come out and have our visitors come out and enjoy the festivals where we’re celebrating a lot of heritage this weekend, right, with Gretna Heritage Festival, Que Pasa,” Violet Peters, the president & CEO of Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.

Festival crowds kept the many food vendors on their feet.

“We were there Friday through late last night, and it was well attended,” Corey Arbourgh, the general manager at Stonebridge Golf Club, said. “We did better than expected sales. We sold out both Saturday and yesterday.”

The owner of Uglee Pizza, Lee Tran, says he made a profit and expects to return next year.

“I think it was great. I mean, it was busy,” Lee Tran, the owner of Uglee Pizza, said. “We got everything going smoothly, and the people were great. They were patient, you know, waiting, like some up to 45 minutes. It was a great experience.”

Jefferson Parish officials say it’s too soon to talk specific numbers, but right now, they’re looking at the amount of day visitors and overnight visitors.

“So, both of them come in, and they have a great time, and they also spend money, which is helping our businesses,” explained Peters. “It’s helping our tax revenue. It’s helping jobs and being in a place where we’re able to grow our economy.”

If you weren’t able to make it out to any festivals this past weekend, you still have a few more opportunities.

Next weekend, the Bridge City Gumbo Festival will be held at Holy Guardian Angels Church.