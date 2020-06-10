Subjects sought in Eighth District auto burglary

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify two subjects sought in the investigation of an auto theft that occurred on June 3, 2020 in the 100 block of South Rampart Street.

The pictured unknown males allegedly entered the victims unlocked vehicle, taking a wallet and other miscellaneous items. The subjects then reportedly fled the area on foot.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.