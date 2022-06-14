HOUMA, LA (WGNO) – Two people have been arrested in the case of a deputy-involved shooting that happened in early June.

Louisiana State Police Troop C announced the arrest of 18-year-old Joshua Babin and 21-year-old Chaz Boudreaux Jr. after the June 3 incident.

Investigations revealed on that Friday at 11 p.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s office responded to a call of drug activity happening in the 300 block of Grace Street.

When they arrived, Babin approached the door with a gun in his hand.

Deputies demanded that he dropped the weapon but instead Babin pointed it at the deputy, resulting in a non-life-threatening shot being fired, hitting Babin.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

He was taken to University Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. An arrest warrant was issued, pending his release, on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

A second arrest warrant was issued for Chaz Boudreaux Jr. on a charge of Fraudulent Firearm and/or Ammunition Purchase because he purchased the gun for Babin, who is underage.

Both have been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Complex.