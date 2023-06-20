NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a man who reportedly stole material from a business in the Central Business District.

According to the NOPD, on Sunday, June 18 at about 8:30 p.m., surveillance cameras in the 600 block of South Claiborne Avenue, captured a man reportedly stealing copper ground wire from a sign tower at the business.

Through preliminary investigation, detectives were able to identify the wanted subject in the crime. The person is described as a white male, unshaven, and between the ages of 35 and 45. The man has a tattoo on his left forearm, left bicep, and right bicep.

The bike the subject was riding is a beach cruiser with silver pedals, teal-colored trim, a black seat, and a small trailer attached with a blue plastic storage container sitting on top.

Anyone with information regarding this subject is asked to notify First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-87-903-7867.

