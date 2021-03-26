SU launches statewide campaign to encourage minorities to get COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Southern University System has launched a statewide campaign to encourage Black and other racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The campaign, “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!,” is a response to disappointing data that continues to reveal that ethnic minorities, who are disproportionately affected, are not getting vaccinated at a rate large enough to overcome this global pandemic.

President-chancellor of the Southern University System Ray L. Belton said, “As the only historically Black university system in the country, located right here in Louisiana, it is our obligation to ensure that African-Americans and other ethnic minorities are well informed about the dangers of COVID-19 and the significance of getting vaccinated.”

The grassroots, research-based campaign will engage Southern University alumni and other stakeholders across all 64 Louisiana parishes. The System also aims to provide resources and content area experts from relevant programs across its five campuses, including Southern Baton Rouge’s College of Nursing and Allied Health.

Southern University Board of Supervisors Chairman Domoine D. Rutledge said, “We are in a crisis. The pandemic has impacted the lives of thousands of Louisiana residents. Our institution is well equipped to respond to this pandemic. In partnership with our Governor, the Louisiana Department of Health, elected officials, and community leaders, we will beat this pandemic.”

The campaign’s strategies include social media, public events, and advertising to provide factual information about the vaccine, including access.

Upcoming events include:

March 27 – vaccination event with Ochsner Health-Baton Rouge, F.G. Clark Activity Center

– vaccination event with Ochsner Health-Baton Rouge, F.G. Clark Activity Center April 10 – SU Vax Day, mass vaccination event, nine sites including SU System campuses

– SU Vax Day, mass vaccination event, nine sites including SU System campuses April 17 – Bayou Classic education and vaccination event

– Bayou Classic education and vaccination event May 4 – webinar “What’s the Difference? Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines”

For more information about the campaign and events, visit www.sus.edu/vaccinate.