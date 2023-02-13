Good Morning, New Orleans as a beautiful Monday shapes up coming off of Sunday’s gorgeous forecast!

Sunshine is expected again with even warmer temperatures in the forecast.

Highs will likely reach the upper 60s to low 70s Monday afternoon, with mid to upper 70s returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, with each day showing around a 30 percent chance of rain. Rain chances rise to around 70 percent Thursday as a storm system moves through ahead of our next cold front. We’ll top out near 80 and be watching severe weather potential and timing closley.

Behind the front, temperatures will be much colder Friday into the weekend before Mardi Gras! You can expect 50s for highs Friday and Saturday with 60s by Sunday.