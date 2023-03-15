Good Morning, New Orleans! Sunday night into Monday morning’s cool front impact is still here today to continue providing relief from humidity with temperatues reaching upper 60s instead of 80s!

A cooler, drier air mass is set to stick around today before humidity starts increasing tomorrow. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to only reach the mid 60s before 70s return tomorrow.

Warmer weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 70s, but another cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Rain chances ramp up Friday out ahead of the front!