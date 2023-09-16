BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study was done to find out which states in the U.S. are the best and worst for degree values.

“With each state offering different benefits for graduates, it can be hard to find the place best suited to your individual circumstances, but this ranking offers new insight into what you should prioritize before taking the next step after college,” said a spokesperson at Venture Smarter.

The ranking used data on the average private and public tuition fees and college graduation rates. Each state was given a score out of ten to find out which one provides the most cost-effective degrees, according to Venture Smarter.

According to the study from Venture Smarter, Louisiana checks in as the worst state for degree value. The average tuition fees in Louisiana were discovered to be 29% more than the national average. Louisiana’s degree value score was 4.9 out of 10.

Check out the top five states for degree value in the country:

Utah – overall degree value score: 8.4 Colorado – overall degree value score: 8.2 Wyoming – overall degree value score: 8.2 New Hampshire – overall degree value score: 8.0 Idaho – overall degree value score: 8.0

