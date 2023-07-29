ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – From low paying wages to state regulations, many daycares face the challenge of not only having qualified employees, but having enough of those qualified employees.

An Acadiana daycare director says there is a process when it comes to hiring early childhood care employees. These processes include fingerprint and background checks, as well as childcare classes and a mandatory 12 certification hours in a six-month period.

With these processes in place, the question now becomes, why has Pumpkin Patch Daycare joined 3 other facilities in having employees under investigation?

A daycare director says there are challenges in finding qualified employees with experience. Such as the low paying status of the position, with employment websites listing position’s pay as low as $9 per hour. The low wage has resulted in several teachers and instructors resigning across Acadiana. With a limited wage, the number of applicants will also be limited to a younger group with less experience.

A second challenge comes from federal law requiring a state regulated ratio of instructors to students. These regulations include one instructor for every ten, 4-year-old children, and one instructor for every 8 preschoolers.

A daycare director says the need to fill this ratio can make many facilities desperate to fill the role, resulting in younger employees without an established track record of childcare.

When asking the director for any possible solutions to keep employees up to standard, the director tells me all directors should be involved and present on campus to make any needed corrections as soon as their needed.

The director also says what’s truly needed is employees that have both a love for the job and a patience for the kids, both factors that you can’t teach.

