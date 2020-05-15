Strong storms pound metro area overnight

METAIRIE– Strong storms pounded the metro area overnight, with numerous lightning strikes and a possible tornado on the North Shore.

Heavy rain battered Metairie and Kenner overnight. The New Orleans Airport got three to four inches of rain in about 45 minutes.

Lightning flared in Metairie, putting on an awe-inspiring show.

St. Charles Parish had a total of about 8 to 10 inches of rain, causing street flooding.

Major rainfall and flooding has been reported in southeast Tangipahoa Parish and western St. Tammany Parish.

Some areas near Goodbee and Bedico had around 16 inches of rain, causing major flooding in these areas.

Flash flood warning is ongoing for central Lafourche Parish and Terrebonne Parish.

