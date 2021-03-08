Streetcar service suspended for mandatory maintenance. How to get around town if you take the streetcar for transportation.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– You won’t see streetcars on the tracks of Canal Street starting Monday, March 8. The Canal Streetcar line will be temporarily shut down.

For three days the iconic New Orleans streetcars will not be going up and down Canal Street. Starting today through Wednesday, the Regional Transit Authority is going to be doing some mandatory maintenance.

This is only temporary that the Canal Street streetcars won’t be in service. It’s suspended while traction power crews perform mandatory maintenance on substations and catenary components along the streetcar line.

The good news is, in their place riders needing to travel the line can access temporary bus shuttles. Passengers will catch the bus on the sidewalk side of existing stops at parallel street corners.

Temporary shuttles will be operating in the streetcars place. Shuttle bus No. 47, Canal/Cemeteries will drive riders from cemeteries to Union Passenger Terminal. Shuttle bus No. 48, Canal/City Park will operate from City Park and will drop off at Canal Street and Liberty Street.

Riders are reminded to continue to use transit for essential travel only. All riders are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while on board.

The RTA is expecting services will be restored sometime on Wednesday, March 10.