Street Renaming Commission presenting its final report

NEW ORLEANS – Right now, the New Orleans Street Renaming Commission is presenting its final report before recommendations are given to the City Council.

The Commission is charged with renaming streets, parks and public places honoring confederate soldiers and white supremacists.

No name changes will happen immediately. The recommendations from the SRC will have to go before the city council. The council will have to have public input before anything would change.

More than two dozen streets, parks and other public spaces could have new names.

Councilman Jay Banks said the name suggestions are very intentional and the commission has worked hard to get public input. Another council member said New Orleans streets are not reflective of the “gumbo” that our community is.

Meanwhile, some residents are not happy about the potential name changes.

One resident wrote into the commission and said, “renaming streets is a waste of money.” That resident also suggested the city put efforts into fixing potholes.

Overall, people are divided on the history of the streets and what they represent.

Councilman Banks said, “Nothing that we do is an attempt to re-write history. This is however, us exercising the authority to honor who we choose to honor. That is what this is about. No one can rewrite history, but this city has the authority, the ability and the responsibility to pay homage and respect to the people we deem are necessary.”

The Street Renaming Commission is also set to discuss moving forward on a recommendation to change the name of Lee Circle to Harmony Circle. The proposal initially called for Lee Circle to be named Leah Chase Circle.

Click here to see the full list of suggested name changes.