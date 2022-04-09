PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — It’s a sweet weekend in Ponchatoula for some very eager festival goers.

Saturday morning started with a way to meet the festival big wigs as they marched through town.

Some of the party people said they loved getting back into the crowds.

“It’s really fun and I like being around everyone I know,” Carly Pardue said.

For strawberry farmers like the Liuzza’s, it’s a way to get back out serving their biggest supporters.

“My family has a farm and they grow berries for different places like Rouses,” Mike Liuzza said. “The festival is a big deal for our family.”

The parade was complete with dancers and bands from Ponchatoula schools taking some extra steps to get ready for the next event of the day — the strawberry eating contest.

The largest free fest in the state hosts other fare like deep fried strawberries or strawberry funnel cake. Plus, you can leave with the best souvenir of all — fresh, local Ponchatoula berries.

“It means a lot,” Liuzza said. “It’s great for the community, huge for other farmers. It’s really a big deal.”