The crown travels with the queen who's riding in the Rose Parade

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) – She’s packing for a cross-country trip.

She’s leaving Louisiana for a few days in California.

That’s where she’ll be part of holiday history.

She’s the 22-year-old, 51st Louisiana Strawberry Queen.

She’s taking her sash and traveling to California.

To Pasadena for the Rose Parade.

The world will see her smile from the Louisiana state float.

You can watch it right here on WGNO, Monday, January 2.

It starts at 10 am.

As she travels to California for the first time for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, she’ll pack her toothbrush.

And an umbrella, in case it rains on her parade.

And of course, her crown.

Her crown of strawberries.





