NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is opening two more resiliency hubs as part of a bigger plan to tackle storm recovery.

On Saturday (March 25th) city officials equipped the Broadmoor Community Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church with charging station cooling stations and heating equipment, light medical equipment, and necessary items for an oxygen exchange.

Two others are already up and running through a different program.

The city’s community lighthouse project serves as a way to fight against the climate crisis from storms. The project provides solar power and back-up batteries to congregations and community institutions across the city.

In an instance where residents experience extended power outages, the lighthouses will immediately assess need and provide assistance to their surrounding communities.

The city plans to have 16 hubs ready to support New Orleanais after a storm before this next hurricane season starts.

