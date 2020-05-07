Stolen Louisiana police car recovered after suspect killed

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A man was shot and killed in Texas after he reportedly stole an unmarked Opelousas Police unit and attempted two armed robberies in Port Arthur, authorities said.

According the Opelousas Police Department, the detective unit, which contained a rifle and body armor, was stolen Tuesday from a Motel 6 parking lot on Interstate 49 as detectives were investigating drug activity inside a hotel room.

The unit had been detected traveling west bound on Interstate 10 near Rayne about 20 minutes after it was discovered missing, the department said.

At about 7:15 p.m. in Port Arthur that evening, the PAPD notified Opelousas police that the stolen unit was involved in a shooting in that jurisdiction.

According to Port Arthur news station KBMT, the suspect was involved in two attempted robberies before he was found shot to death in a street.

The unit and the OPD officer’s weapon was recovered, authorities said.