NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- A busy start to Thursday morning for Entergy crews who were out in the field working to restore power from the March 9, 2022 power outage. While they were working, a vehicle reportedly struck Entergy’s equipment causing another outage that affected more than thousands of customers.

At the intersection of Thalia Street and South Broad Street, we could see crews in bucket trucks working on power. Shortly after the outage happened, the power came back on but, their work wasn’t done.

The outage from Wednesday still had a little less than 300 residents without power.

So, until those customers are back on the grid, the crews will keep working.

For those of you who didn’t have power yesterday and didn’t hear what happened, a bird (yes, again) caused a significant outage in the city.

The situation is very similar to what happened last July.

This all happened just after 9:00 A.M., knocking out about 10,000 customers’ power. Many businesses had to close for the day and several wrecks caused issues on the roads.

Restoration for the majority of the customers happened by mid-day.

Since this is not the first time this has happened, many Entergy customers are not happy.

“If it’s a bird, they should be able to get it on quick and not have to wait 8 or 9 hours,” said Forrest Blakeman, a worker at 24/7 Discount. “It is ridiculous, to do it every two or 3 months like that something’s up.”

Keep a close eye on the Entergy Power Outage Map for the most up-to-date info. If your power is out, call 1-800-ENTERGY to report it.