Stepmother arrested in South Carolina on murder charges in disappearance of Gannon Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, CO. – A family spokesperson said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested.
The family spokesperson said Leticia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina facing charges of first-degree murder.
Leticia said she last saw Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a press conference at noon today in Colorado Springs to make a “major announcement”. We will stream it here and on FOX31.
The Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference today at noon at Centennial Hall, located at 200 S. Cascade Avenue, in Colorado Springs to announce a major development in the Gannon Stauch case. pic.twitter.com/msqJDxCMFW— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 2, 2020
On February 12, FOX31 reporter Nicole Fierro spoke with Leticia and issued a statement
