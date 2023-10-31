BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Stephen King film began filming in Bay Minette on Monday.

Lights and cameras are set up at the vacant Bay Minette Intermediate School as a new movie is being filmed and for some, it’s right in their backyard.

Starla Chapman, a Bay Minette resident, said she is excited to have the set right by her home.

“I’m honestly ecstatic. There is a movie right next to us and some of my favorite actors, like the actor from Loki is right across the street,” Chapman said. “We were looking outside to see if we could see anyone, so we are just happy that we have something going on like this in Bay Minette, especially in our backyard.”

The movie is based on Stephen King’s book “Life of Chuck.” It’s about a man discussing his life after suffering from a brain tumor, and he finds himself in his childhood haunted house.

Some residents are excited that Bay Minette was chosen.

Norman Homan lives right by the set. He said he sat outside on his porch watching the crew all morning.

“I’m enjoying it and glad that it’s going to bring some revenue to Bay Minette,” Homan said.

Dnatia Kennedy, also a Bay Minette resident, said she is proud that a movie this big is being filmed in her hometown.

“It’s crazy, but they can get a little taste of our southern charm,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also told News 5 that she works next to the set and has seen multiple famous actors, like Tom Hiddleston, walk by.

“So I teach kindergarten at Bay Minette Elementary School, and we have kind of had the buzz around campus for a few weeks now that this would be happening, and it’s been super cool to watch some of it through our windows and watch the actors walking by and the crews,” Kennedy said.

It is unknown when the movie will be finished, but we spoke with an extra who said the movie will also be shot in downtown Mobile for some scenes as well.