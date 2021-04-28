State Police: Unrestrained Morgan City woman killed in crash

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (KLFY) — A 28-year-old Morgan City woman was killed in a two vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on LA 662 just north of US Hwy 90 in Bayou L’Ourse.

According to State Police, Dalaina Rentrope was traveling north on LA 662 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound Ford F-150 head-on.

Police said Rentrope was not wearing her seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

She was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where she later died, police said.

The driver of the Ford and his passenger were wearing their seat belts and suffered minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Rentrope and a standard toxicology report is pending.

The driver of the Ford was not suspected to be impaired and he provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

This crash remains under investigation, police said.