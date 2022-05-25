BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While observing an annual Memorial Ceremony that pays tribute to fallen Troopers on Wednesday, May 25, Louisiana State Police (LSP) recognized a 19-year veteran of the force who was shot to death by a gunman during a 2021 crime spree.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was a 47-year-old father, brother, son, and military veteran who was killed while serving in the line of duty on October 9, 2021.

Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

He was ambushed by a suspect who shot five people over the span of a few hours in both Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish.

After the shocking act of violence, Gaubert became LSP’s 31st Trooper to lose their life while on duty.

His comrades posted a sobering message on LSP’s official Facebook page, honoring Gaubert and encouraging the community to remember members of law enforcement who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.

Let us remember the 617 officers who died nationwide in 2021 including 10 from Louisiana. An additional 107 officers have died nationwide in 2022. Today, we not only remember each Trooper and Officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice, but we are adding another name to our pillar. Master Trooper Adam Gaubert lived by our core values and his ultimate sacrifice concluded a lifetime of service to his community, state, and country… Let us always remember the dedication and loyalty they provided to each of us. God bless the fallen and their families. Louisiana State Police

Credit: LSP