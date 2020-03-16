State museums and welcome centers closed through March 31 to aid in prevention of spread of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced all nine state museum facilities across Louisiana will temporarily close to aid in the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Additionally, only the restroom facilities will remain open at welcome centers across the state, except in New Orleans and at the State Capitol where the welcome center facility will close completely.

The lobby of each remaining welcome center will close to visitors. These closures will last at least through March 31. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor will monitor the situation and make a determination on any extension of these temporary closures in the coming weeks.

“It’s with the safety of the people across Louisiana, and any visitors we may have in our state right now, at the top of mind that we have decided to temporarily close these facilities to do our part in helping to flatten the curve on the coronavirus to help the state emerge from this situation,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “During this time, our staff will ensure these facilities are sanitized and ready to welcome back visitors who are so important to the success of our museums and welcome centers.”

The state museum facilities temporarily closing include:

New Orleans The Cabildo The Presbytère The New Orleans Jazz Museum Madam John’s Legacy 1850 House

Baton Rouge Capitol Park Museum

Natchitoches Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum

Thibodaux, Lafourche Parish E.D. White Historic Site

Patterson, St. Mary Parish Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum



The welcome centers temporarily closing include:

From Texas Greenwood Welcome Center; I-20 East from Dallas Vinton Welcome Center; I-10 East from Beaumont

From Mississippi Mound Welcome Center; I-20 West from Vicksburg St. Francisville Welcome Center; U.S. 61 South from Moundville Kentwood Welcome Center; I-55 South from McComb Pearl River Welcome Center; I-59 South from Picayune Slidell Welcome Center; I-10 West from Gulfport

Within Louisiana New Orleans Welcome Center; 529 St. Ann Street Baton Rouge Welcome Center; State Capitol Atchafalaya Welcome Center; I-10 St. Martin Parish



The Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism are working closely with the appropriate state agencies to monitor the situation around our state. As updates become available, decisions will be made on any possible prolonging of the temporary closures or effects on additional welcome centers and facilities.