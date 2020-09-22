State Library of Louisiana enters Phase 3

BATON ROUGE – The State Library of Louisiana entered Phase 3 of its reopening process Monday, September 21, under the guidelines issued by the state and the Centers for Disease Control.

“The State Library and all of the 340 public libraries statewide never stopped serving our citizens throughout this pandemic. Their hard work and dedication to ensure our students, teachers, and parents across the state have access to the resources they need is to be commended.” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“While we have been open with restrictions since June 5, providing non-stop services to our 340 public libraries, our blind and physically handicapped citizens, and the general public, we are happy to be able to reopen more of our building to patrons and provide more in-person services. As we resume our normal activity, we will continue to adhere to strict mitigation standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.

All visitors to state buildings must go through a temperature check upon entry, wear a face covering, and maintain proper social distancing while in the building.

The State Library will continue its regular hours of Monday – Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., for walk-in customers, and the following services remain available:

Public Library Training and Consulting Services (24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week)

Technical Support for public libraries, (24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week)

Electronic resources, such as EBSCO, Homework Louisiana tutoring assistance, Pronunciator language databases, and more, as well as support for those resources, remain available 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week

tutoring assistance, Pronunciator language databases, and more, as well as support for those resources, remain available 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week Free Wi-Fi remains available outside of the State Library (24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week)

The Louisiana Digital Library remains available 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week

remains available 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week Telephone and email reference, Monday through Friday

Technical assistance in all departments, Monday through Friday

Talking Book and Braille Library assistance including readers’ advisory help and material delivery, Monday through Friday

Interlibrary loan requests and delivery, Monday through Friday

Access to 1st floor stacks and seating during business hours

1st floor Circulation and Reference assistance, Monday through Friday

Curbside delivery upon request, Monday through Friday

Free computer use on the 1st floor during business hours

Printing and copying available for a fee during business hours

No overdue fines will be charged until January 1, 2021

Once the State Library enters Phase 3, the following services will also be available:

The 3rd, 4th, and 5th floors will be open to the public during business hours.

The 5th Floor Desk (Louisiana) will be available by appointment during business hours.

Free computer use is limited to the 1st floor; however, patrons may access Wi-Fi on all public floors using their own devices during business hours.

Meeting room use will again be available with restrictions.

To find the most accurate reopening statuses of all public libraries statewide, visit the State Library’s website. For up to date resources and other information about COVID-19, visit the State Library’s LibGuide.