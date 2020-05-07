State Legislators Partner With Crescent River Pilots to Distribute Free Face Masks to West Bank Residents Saturday

State Senators Joseph Bouie, Jr., Troy A. Carter, and Patrick Connick, alongside State Representatives Gary Carter, Mack Cormier, Kyle Green, Rodney Lyons, Tim Kerner, and Joe Marino will host a free drive-thru face mask distribution event in partnership with the Crescent River Port Pilots Foundation (CRPPF) on Saturday, May 9th from 10am-12pm at Estelle Playground located at 5801 Leo Kerner/Lafitte Pkwy N. in Marrero, La.

“It is essential that we reach out to communities and individuals to provide as many masks as possible to control this dreaded coronavirus,” said Senator Troy A. Carter.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Crescent River Port Pilots for donating these protective masks,” said Senator Connick. “I want to encourage residents to come by, get a mask, and help us fight this invisible enemy. Everyone has a part to play and we are all in this together.”

Face masks will be provided by the Crescent River Port Pilots Foundation. The Crescent River Port Pilots safely navigate and transport nearly 560 million tons of cargo a year down one of the most dangerous routes in North America – the stretch of the Mississippi River between Pilottown at the mouth of the Mississippi River and New Orleans. The CRPPF was formed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to protect and serve the needs of Louisianans.