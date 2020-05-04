State lawmakers return to capitol Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are restarting their legislative session Monday in a state reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are grappling with new budget troubles, squabbling over what bills should take priority and feuding over whether they should return at all.

Republicans want to resume the final four weeks of a session that began March 9 — the same day Louisiana had its first positive coronavirus test.

Democrats say it’s unsafe to bring hundreds of people into the Capitol.

Nearly 2,000 Louisianans have died from the virus, including a House lawmaker.

Republican Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are pledging intense cleaning and protective measures.