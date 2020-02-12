State Fire Marshals go through Bourbon Street businesses ahead of Mardi Gras

The biggest days of the whole Carnival season are still ahead of us, and businesses in the French Quarter need to be able to handle the crowds. Especially when it comes to fire safety.

The state fire marshal’s office checked bars on Bourbon Street this week making sure that everyone was up to code, since in a few days Bourbon Street will transform into the epicenter for tourists.

State Fire Marshal’s communications director, Ashley Rodrigue, says “We’re making sure all of the fire safety requirements that we need to see in place are in place and are operational and ready to go, to take on those extra crowds.”

Mambo’s Rooftop Bar has only been open since June. Their first Mardi Gras is quickly approaching and they are getting geared up.

“Come in early, an hour early. Because, sometimes parades take a little time to get started. Just be prepared, like mentally. You’ll be working long hours, no worries on that,” says General Manager, Darrin Eugene.

“This is the bread and butter of their entire year, they want to be sure that they are ready to go to receive all these crowds,” says Rodrigue.

To see that influx of people and cash, those businesses need to pass an intense inspection. The state fire marshals are looking for things that many customers didn’t think should be there.

"These are things that people don't really look at. They're going into the door they want to have fun. It's our job to go in there and make sure that these businesses know how many people are supposed to be in there, and aren't. That if there is a fire there is a way to address people and let them know that there is an emergency, that they know where the exits are, that those are marked appropriately and that there is a way for that fire to be put out quickly to minimize the danger to life and property," says Rodrigue.

For Mambo's general manager the best way to pass the inspection is to meet those safety requirements all year long.

"Make sure we stay on top of it beforehand. They can pop in at anytime they want to and we're still going to be 100%. We just make sure we take care of things promptly," says Eugene.