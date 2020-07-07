State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season; first time since World War II

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – If you were finally looking for a chance to see Big Tex, or ride the giant ferris wheel at the State Fair, you’re going to have to wait another year.

According to the fair’s website, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s festivities, due to COVID-19.

Here is part of the statement released:

“We believe the spirit of the Lone Star state lies in every Texan’s ability to care and look out for their neighbor and it is with this in mind, we have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain time.” Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas

Despite the cancellation, they say their commitment to their nonprofit mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement will continue.

While the fair has been canceled, respective conferences, and universities with planned games there will be in charge of making decisions regarding that aspect.

“While we are heartbroken at the notion of not welcoming more than 2.5 million of our closest friends for this annual celebration of the Lone Star State, the excitement we feel in moving forward with planning the 2021 State Fair of Texas and keeping this 134-year tradition alive will keep us motivated until we can greet our fairgoers, seasonal staff, and business partners again in a safe environment.” Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas

This will be the first time since World War II that the State Fair of Texas has not opened.

It has been canceled previously because of:

World War I (1918)

planning for the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition

1937 Pan American Exposition at Fair Park (1935 – 1937)

World War II (1942 – 1945)

If you’re looking for next year’s dates, they will be Friday, September 24 through Sunday, October 17.

Bought a season pass? Here’s what to do

The State Fair of Texas greatly appreciates the support of its loyal season pass holders. Following the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, the Fair will automatically issue refunds for those who have already purchased tickets and season passes. No further action is required on your behalf. You will automatically receive a refund in the amount of your full purchase price including order fees and shipping. Please allow 10-14 days from the date of cancellation for the refund to be processed by your bank or financial institution. If you have any questions, please contact tickets@bigtex.com.

Leftover coupons?

State Fair of Texas coupons for food, beverages, and rides never expire. Hold on to those for next year’s Fair.

Big Tex Scholarship Program questions

The State Fair of Texas is committed to awarding eligible graduating high school seniors with new college scholarships in 2021. The application will be open Friday, September 25, 2020 through Monday, February 1, 2021. To learn more about the Big Tex Scholarship Program or how to donate, please visit BigTex.com/Scholarship.