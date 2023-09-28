SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana is implementing additional safety measures to protect citizens on the fairgrounds property.

Organizers of the fair are making a few changes they believe will ensure visitors’ safety. After conferring with other State Fairs nationwide, the following safety practices have been added to the safety practices already in place at the Louisiana State Fair.

Shreveport police and additional security officers will have a continuous presence; metal detectors will be used at the State Fair entrances, and patrons will be subject to search; weapons, including concealed carry and open carry, will not be allowed on the fairground’s property. (Law enforcement officers with credentials are the only exceptions.)

Surveillance cameras will operate across the fairgrounds for the entire fair, 24 hours a day. All minors under 18 attempting to enter the fair after 6:00 p.m. must be accompanied by a legal guardian, parent, or chaperone over 21.

A parent, guardian, or chaperone may accompany no more than six minors under 18. Groups larger than six people under the age of 18 must have additional chaperones. All accompanying parents, guardians, or chaperones must remain at the fair, though they need not be with the minors while on the grounds.

The 2018 State Fair of Louisiana. Image: KTAL files.

Any unaccompanied minors found on the fairgrounds after 6 p.m. will be removed from the premises, and a parent or guardian will be called to pick them up. Organized and ticketed groups, such as schools, churches, corporations, or other pre-scheduled visits, are exempt from the policies if they already have chaperone practices.

New guidelines for carry-in items include prohibiting bags larger than 9″ x 10″ x 12″. Items considered a medical necessity will be allowed in after a proper inspection. Diaper bags for babies are allowed, though they must be inspected. Soft-sided coolers for infants or families will be allowed after inspection if they are being used to accommodate dietary needs.

All bags brought to the state fair are subject to search.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.