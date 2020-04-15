State epidemiologist Dr. Raoult Ratard passes away.

Baton Rouge – State Epidemiologist Dr. Raoult Ratard has passed, according to a statement from the Louisiana Department of Health. The state Department of Health did not release the cause Dr. Ratard’s death, but said it did not involve the new coronavirus. He was 75.

In a statement, Governor Edwards said of Dr. Ratard, “Dr. Ratard was an exceptional public health professional and he guided our state through public health responses to West Nile virus, H1N1, Ebola preparation, response to the amoeba Naegleria fowleri and a significant number of environmental and toxicology issues throughout the state.” Governor went on to say, “He was a servant leader and dedicated his career to improving lives. Donna and I express our deepest condolences to Dr. Ratard’s family and to those from the Department of Health who worked closely with him and loved him.”

In addition to his work in Louisiana, which also included tuberculosis and STD, Dr. Ratard led other states and countries in the response to many emerging disease outbreaks: malaria and leprosy control in Vanuatu, leprosy control in Texas, tuberculosis in North Carolina, schistosomiasis in Cameroon, hospital infection control in Saudi Arabia, influenza surveillance in several African countries and Ebola control in Mali.



“Dr. Ratard was a force within the Department of Health and our whole region,” Assistant Secretary Dr. Alex Billioux said. “He trained future generations of epidemiologists and set Louisiana on the path forward to respond to public health outbreaks. He also contributed to our success to reduce HIV rates and tuberculosis rates.”