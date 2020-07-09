Starting Monday, 21st Street & Claunch Street closed until January 2021

I-10 to Set to close at Texas state line due to Rising flood waters

JEFFERSON – Starting on Monday, July 13, at 7:00 a.m., there will be a closure of 21st St. and Claunch St. between Mississippi Ave. and Montana Ave.

Jefferson Parish gives the following detours for motorists:

· Motorists traveling westbound on Claunch St./ 21st St. will turn right on Montana Ave., left on Balter St., right on Missouri Ave., left on 22nd St., left on Mississippi Ave. and then right on 21st St.

· Motorists traveling eastbound on 21st St./Claunch St. will turn left on Mississippi Ave., right on 22nd St., right on Missouri Ave., left on Balter St., right on Montana Ave. and then left on Claunch St.

Jefferson Parish says that the closure is necessary for construction of a new sewer lift station on 21st. St. at an estimated cost of $764,798. Work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, January 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.