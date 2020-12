NEW ORLEANS– Country singer and author Jessie James Decker will be featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. She will be announcing the Powerball winner on the LIVE broadcast.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez chatted with the star about what dish will bring the most luck in the New Year.

Jessie James Decker’s new book is called, “Just Feed Me.”

You can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on WGNO-TV on New Year’s Eve.