Star Ian Somerhalder leads pup pack at Mardi Paws Parade in Covington

COVINGTON, La.-- Actor Ian Somerhalder returned to his hometown of Covington to be the leader of the "puppy pack" at this year's Mardi Paws Parade in Covington.

Every year at the tail end of Mardi Gras season, this popular pup parade takes place. For the last several years it took place in Mandeville, but this year it was returning to its hometown of Covington, just like Somerhalder.

This event helps benefit the non-profit Ian Somerhalder Foundation, who's mission is to protect animals and the environment.

Somerhalder is best known for starring as Boone Carlyle on the first season of ABC's "Lost", as well as his starring role as Damon Salvatore on the hit CW show, "Vampire Diaries." He starred on "Vampire Diaries" for eight seasons. Now, Somerhalder plays Dr. Luther Swann on the new Netflix series, "V Wars."

Somerhalder was extremely enthusiastic to be here today in his hometown.

"This is home. My whole family is here. Everyone I've ever known is here. All my teachers are here! Wow! This is amazing," he said.

The theme of this year's Mardi Paws Parade is "Beyond All Boundaries: Exploring Sea, Air, and Space." All the dog costumes and floats represented that theme at today's parade.

"In our community, together celebrating these organizations and these people and these animals is nothing short of amazing. Thank you very much, and Laissez les bon temp rouler," Somerhalder said.

Because of Ian's busy schedule, the last time he was able to make it for the Mardi Paws Parade was back in 2016.

