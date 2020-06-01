Standing Strong: Sanitation workers want justice and continue to strike.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- In the mix of protests and a pandemic, another issue continues. Sanitation workers are still striking, demanding for better treatment and pay.

A few weeks ago, at the hight of the pandemic, sanitation workers started striking.

“This has been going on for too long. Too many years, we’ve been under these circumstances, where there has not been enough money. There have been unsafe environments. No protection,” shared Dartanian Dejean, Striker, City Waste Union.

The garbage collectors hopping on and off the trucks, called Hoppers, are asking for hazard pay, proper PPE and higher wages.

“I’m willing and ready to go back to work any day. Everyday I wake up with the mind frame that I want to work but, I don’t know. We are just trying to be someone where people respect us and respect our value and life,” said Jerry Simon, Striker, City Waste Union.

On May 22, all involved parties were asked to join a meeting to work on solutions but, it didn’t go as planned.

“Probably about 45 minutes before the meeting was scheduled, Metro came in and said that they weren’t going to be able to meet with us due to an open investigation with the National Labor Relations Board, in fear of opening themselves up to a lawsuit,” explained Daytrian Wilken, City Waste Union Spokesperson.

When we last spoke with Metro Service Group about the issue, they said they need the City’s help with the living wage ordinance.

“While the workers would like to get paid more, and Metro Service Group would have no objection to that if the funds are available. The real party that should be deciding, what’s our priority, how much should people make, the City needs to decide that and the City can decide is the $24 a month that residential customers in New Orleans pay now, is that sufficient or should that be increased,” reasoned Daniel Davillier, attorney for Metro Service Group.

At this point some strikers have gone back to work, while 14 are standing strong and holding out.