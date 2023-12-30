ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — 2024 is only a few days away, and for many that involves having a few drinks to bring in the new year.

“The goal is to get people home number one alive. To prevent fatalities,” says St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office PIO Lt. Suzanne Carboni.

During New Year’s, some of the worst drunk driving fatalities occur. To curve those numbers, several agencies like St. Tammy Sheriff’s Office are offering a safe ride home to anyone who finds themselves impaired and unable to secure a sober ride home.

“During this time of year, there is unfortunately a lot of drinking and driving and unfortunately some fatalities. So the goal of these initiatives is the safe ride home and the drive sober or get pulled over to reduce fatalities on the roadway,” says Carboni.

Carboni explains over the years, they’ve noticed a lot of people take advantage of the program. She says calling the Sheriff’s Office should be your last resort, reminding people to make a plan before heading out.

“Number one we want people to plan ahead. If you are going to drink plan ahead and have a designated driver. Have a ride home or stay put where you are at. We will bring you home. We are not going to bring you to another party or club but home,” says Carboni.

Deputies will transport people anywhere in St. Tammany Parish saying, they don’t plan to leave those who may live outside the parish stranded.

“If your home is outside the parish, we will do our best to make arrangements to get you home safely outside your parish to your house,” says Carboni.

Zero fatal accidents are all they wish for.

“Please be safe, don’t drink and drive. We are always out there, we are always watching for drunk drivers but especially at this time. We know it’s New Year’s but we want us to have a good holiday and start off 2024 good,” says Carboni.

The same is happening in St. Charles Parish and St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Offices. If you don’t reside in these parishes and may need a ride, you can also call your sheriff’s department they just may be doing the same.

