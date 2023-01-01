ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — A sudden house fire has claimed the life of 51-year-old St Tammany native, Stacey Glass.

According to reports, in the early morning hours on Sunday (Jan. 1) Fire Protection District No. 9 responded to a fire on Hwy 40 in Bush. When they arrived on the scene that found Glass dead at the scene.

There are no further details at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday (Jan. 2) to determine the cause and official cause of death.

