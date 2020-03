A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SLIDELL – According to St. Tammany Parish Coroner, Dr. Charles Preston, a patient at Ochsner Northshore in Slidell has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Preston says that Howard Pickens, 63, died Thursday night of respiratory failure.

Pickens is from Waveland, Mississippi, but had been in the hospital in Slidell since March 13th.

Preston says Pickens had an underlying condition that made him more susceptible to drastic effects of the Coronavirus.