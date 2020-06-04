St. Tammany Parish Public Schools modified graduation plans announced

NEW ORLEANS – Modified graduation exercises will be held June 20-27 for the STPPS Class of 2020 on campus at each of the district’s eight high schools.

Each school will follow a different schedule so please visit school websites for details. Modified graduation ceremony dates and start times are as follows.

June 20 – Lakeshore High at 10 AM

June 20 – Northshore High at 2 PM

June 22 – Slidell High at 6 PM

June 23 – Mandeville High at 6 PM

June 24 – Pearl River High at 6 PM

June 25 – Salmen High at 6 PM

June 26 – Covington High at 6 PM

June 27 – Fontainebleau High at 10 AM

“We understand the importance of holding high school graduations in person to celebrate the important milestone in the lives of our graduates and their families. We have received helpful feedback from our graduates and community and have worked with administrators and other stakeholders to plan modified graduation ceremonies,” said Superintendent Trey Folse. “Although these ceremonies will be different than traditional graduations, we are committed to providing a safe and meaningful opportunity to recognize the accomplishments and resilience of the STPPS Class of 2020.”

Ceremonies will be held indoors and will include the opportunity for graduates to wear their caps and gowns and receive their diplomas. Be sure to visit your high school website for more details.

The district and schools say that they are taking steps to ensure that these celebrations are memorable and safe. The events will follow guidelines and protocols from local, state, and federal health officials to ensure the safety of graduates and others in attendance. Everyone will have their temperature checked prior to entering the building and will be required to bring a mask covering their mouth and nose, but students will be allowed to remove their mask for their graduation picture. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, all graduates, their families, and guests will not be allowed to congregate at the same time in the same space. Principals will clarify how many guests are allowed per graduate and the time and place students and guests should arrive for the ceremony.

Virtual graduations will be available to watch at a later time on the School System social media channels, district website, and YouTube to provide those who are not able to attend in person an option to celebrate the graduates remotely.

Attendance is optional for students and families, and any students who choose not to participate will be mailed their diploma.