St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper responds to Emergency Operations Update Draft Action Plan submitted by advisory council

“Live Safe. Work Safe. Shop Safe. Draft Action Plan” was submitted by Advisory Council to Parish President Cooper for final review. Here is the statement from St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper and Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation CEO.

“In accordance with the accelerated timeline I requested, I received the Live Safe. Work Safe. Shop Safe. Draft Action Plan from the St. Tammany Economic Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Council this afternoon. I sincerely appreciate the efforts of the Advisory Council for their commitment to creating a plan that focuses on the safe, swift, sustainable reopening of our local economy while carefully monitoring the ongoing pandemic and the impacts on public health.”

Cooper went on to say, “I commend their dedication to hearing the concerns of our local business community through a dedicated email address for receiving public comments, a series of industry-specific focus groups, and elected official briefings. This engagement from the public shaped the Action Plan.”

“I look forward to reviewing the Live Safe. Work Safe. Shop Safe. draft Action Plan with my team over the course of the weekend and providing detailed feedback to the Advisory Council on Monday. The draft submitted to me today is also publicly available for all businesses and communities in the Parish to begin making plans to prepare for the possible expiration of the Governor’s extended statewide Stay-at-Home order on May 16, 2020.”

“We will all be watching the Governor’s press conference on Monday afternoon to understand what the plans for Louisiana will be moving forward. My team, in collaboration with the Advisory Council will then review the guidance from the Governor alongside this draft action plan to determine next steps for St. Tammany and its phased reopening under the new business normal. I do intend to hold a comprehensive press briefing on Tuesday to share the final Live Safe. Work Safe. Shop Safe. Action Plan with St. Tammany.”

“Getting this plan together to reopen our economy has been an important endeavor and the members of President Cooper’s Advisory Council have taken this initiative very seriously,” says Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation CEO. “Working with healthcare experts, business professionals and receiving public feedback from various sectors of our economy directly shaped the recommendations included in this action plan. The plan positions St. Tammany Parish with a strong opportunity for sustainable economy recovery.”

The Live Safe. Work Safe. Shop Safe. Action Plan can be downloaded at http://sttammanycorp.org/live-safe-work-safe-shop-safe-action-plan/.